EC recognises Nitish-led group as JD(U), gives it party symbol

The Election Commission recognised the Nitish Kumar-led grouping as Janata Dal (United) on Friday, rejecting the claim of rebel leader Sharad Yadav. While the decision was a shot in the arm for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish, for Yadav, the bad news has come when Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu is set to give his verdict on a JD(U) petition seeking his disqualification from the House for defection. “It is victory of truth. Several attempts had been made to obfuscate truth but the truth finally came out victorious,” Nitish said. Nitish and Yadav had parted company after the Bihar Chief Minister dumped coalition partners RJD and Congress and formed a government by forging an alliance with the BJP.

The EC in its order on Friday said the faction led by Nitish had “demonstrated overwhelming support” in the legislature wing as well as the majority in the national council, the apex organisational forum of the party. “The group led by Nitish Kumar is hereby recognised as the Janata Dal(United),” the EC said, adding that “consequently, the group led by Nitish Kumar is entitled to use the reserved symbol of ‘arrow’ of the party as a recognised state party in Bihar”. The JD(U) enjoys recognition as a state party only in Bihar. This means the symbol of arrow becomes free in other states. However, a candidate fielded by the JD(U) can stake his claim to the symbol, for instance in Gujarat, first.

Both factions had pleaded with the EC to give its verdict fast in view of the Gujarat Assembly polls. While the Yadav group, headed by Chhotubhai Vasava, had made its plan to contest the state polls clear, the Nitish group had indicated it would not field candidates. The group changed its plan once it figured out that its absence from the poll scene would strengthen the case of the Yadav faction for the allocation of the symbol to it at least outside Bihar.

While the Nitish faction had cited the support of most office-bearers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs to buttress its claim on the party, the Yadav faction had argued that Nitish had betrayed the public mandate by going with the BJP after winning the Bihar election in an alliance that was opposed to the BJP. The Yadav group had also challenged Nitish’s own election as the party president.

