EC receives govt response on Budget presentation

The Election Commission of India (File Photo) The Election Commission of India (File Photo)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday received the government’s response to the Opposition’s demand to postpone the Budget presentation to a day after March 8 — the last date of polling in Uttar Pradesh.

Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha is learnt to have defended the government’s decision to present the Budget early on the ground that it would ensure all allocations are made by the beginning of the financial year. The Budget, Sinha is also learnt to have written, is a constitutional obligation and does not concern one or a few states.

As first reported by The Indian Express on January 7, the ECI had asked the Cabinet Secretary to provide the government’s stand on the issue by Tuesday. This was done a day after a delegation of Opposition parties, led by the Congress, met all three Election Commissioners and urged them to prevent the government from presenting the Budget on February 1, just three days before the beginning of Assembly elections in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. They argued that the government may announce populist measures to gain unfair advantage.

Watch What Else is Making News

The Opposition also sought President Pranab Mukherjee’s intervention on the issue. Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had told reporters after his meeting with the commission last week that in 2012, then Opposition BJP had objected to presentation of the Budget by UPA government in the midst of the election campaign in these same five states. “The UPA accepted the Opposition’s demand and the Budget was presented on March 16 instead of February 28,” he had said.

The ECI is studying the government’s response and a decision is expected this week.

Legal experts said there is no precedent of the poll panel tinkering with the Budget schedule. The postponement of the Budget in 2012 was done by the UPA government at the behest of the Opposition without the poll panel having to intervene.

The NDA government has defended its decision to reschedule the Budget session this year, saying that the presentation in the last week of February would delay expenditure on government programmes.