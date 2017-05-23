EC pushes back Rajya Sabha polls to 10 seats

Election Commission on Monday deferred Rajya Sabha elections to 10 seats in Goa, Gujarat and West Bengal that were scheduled for June 8. (File Photo) Election Commission on Monday deferred Rajya Sabha elections to 10 seats in Goa, Gujarat and West Bengal that were scheduled for June 8. (File Photo)

The Election Commission on Monday deferred Rajya Sabha elections to 10 seats in Goa, Gujarat and West Bengal that were scheduled for June 8. A brief statement from the poll panel said it has decided to “withdraw” the press note of May 16 announcing the elections to Rajya Sabha seats from Goa, Gujarat and West Bengal. It also added that it will announce fresh dates “in due course”. The terms of several prominent faces in the Rajya Sabha, including Union minister Smriti Irani, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien, are set to end in July and August.

Out of the 10 retiring members, four are from the Trinamool Congress, three from the Congress, two from BJP and one from the CPM. “The conduct of the Presidential Elections may coincide with the schedule of the aforesaid Biennial Elections,” said an EC spokesperson, adding that the Secretaries of legislative Assemblies are notified as Returning Officer for the Biennial elections and are to be appointed as Assistant Returning Officers for the Presidential polls 2017.

“Besides, the commission has invited the recognised parties to prove before the commission the allegations made on tamperability of EVMs from June 3 and this will divert attention of some of the parties who may like to participate in the challenge,” the spokesperson added. The development comes a month ahead of Presidential elections and the EVM hackathon which starts on June 3.

