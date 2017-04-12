EC plans open challenge to prove tamperability of EVMs

The Congress and other opposition parties on Wednesday met President Pranab Mukherjee and raised the issue of EVM tampering. The Congress and other opposition parties on Wednesday met President Pranab Mukherjee and raised the issue of EVM tampering.

In a new twist to the EVM tampering debate, the Election Commission is now planning an open challenge to prove tamperability of the machines. The commission is planning to throw open challenge to scientists, technologist and political parties in first week of May to prove tamperability of EVMs.

The EC decision came hours after a delegation of opposition parties, led by Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, raised the issue of EVM tampering with President Pranab Mukherjee.

After BJP’s remarkable victory in Uttar Pradesh BSP chief Mayawati had alleged tampering with the EVMs and asked for fresh polling. AAP convener and Delhi chief minister also alleged tampering of EVMs in Punjab and Goa and as asked the election commission to do away with the EVMs in the upcoming MCD elections.

The commission, however, had dismissed claims of Mayawati and Kejriwal saying electronic voting machines are “fully tamper-proof, as ever”. The EC had also asked Kejriwal to introspect his party’s failure than blaming the EVMs.

