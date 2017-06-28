EC partners Facebook to launch nationwide voter registration campaign from July 1-4

The Election Commission of India is partnering with Facebook to launch a nationwide voter registration campaign. (Photo via Reuters, Representational) The Election Commission of India is partnering with Facebook to launch a nationwide voter registration campaign. (Photo via Reuters, Representational)

In a new partnership with Facebook, the Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday launched a nationwide voter registration campaign. From July 1 to 4, the social networking website will host a ‘Register Now’ button, designed to encourage eligible Indians to register themselves with the EC. A reminder will be sent in 13 languages — English, Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, Bengali, Urdu, Assamese, Marathi and Oriya — to all users.

Similar campaigns have been launched previously by the EC targeting states ahead of their Assembly elections in 2016 and 2017. By clicking on the Facebook link provided, users will be directed to the National Voters’ Service Portal which will guide them through the registration process.

Dr Nasim Zaidi, Chief Election Commissioner said, “I am pleased to announce that the Election Commission of India is going to launch a special drive to enroll left out electors, with a particular focus on first time electors. This is an important step towards fulfillment of the ECI’s motto: ‘no voter to be left behind’. I urge all eligible citizens to enroll and vote, i.e., recognise your right and perform your duty. I am sure this initiative will strengthen Election Commission of India’s enrolment campaign and encourage future voters to participate in the electoral process and become responsible citizens of India.”

Ankhi Das, Public Policy Director for India, South & Central Asia, said, “People use Facebook to learn, talk and get involved with issues that matter to them. We want to build products that support this type of civic engagement – on Election Day and every day. We believe that democracies are stronger when more people are engaged – that’s why we are encouraging everyone who is eligible to register to vote and connecting them with resources.”

