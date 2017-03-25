EC orders transfer of Chennai Police Commissioner ahead of RK Nagar by-polls

The Election Commission of India (File Photo) The Election Commission of India (File Photo)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday ordered the transfer of Chennai Police Commissioner S George ahead of the RK Nagar by-polls.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) had filed a petition for the Police Commissioner’s transfer to ensure free and fair polls to the RK Nagar assembly constituency.

Karan Sinha, who was posted as the Additional Director General of Police in CB-CID, has been appointed as the new Police Commissioner.

A delegation comprising DMK MPs TKS Elangovan, RS Bharathi and Tiruchi Siva had filed a petition before the Election Commission earlier on March 17.

The DMK MPs had in the petition said that S George could influence polling in favour of the ruling AIADMK.

