Election Commission orders transfer of Bhind collector, SP

Election Commission (File Photo)

The Election Commission of India on Sunday ordered the transfer of the collector and superintendent of police of Bhind district, a week before the bypoll to Ater Assembly constituency. Bhind Collector T Ilaiyaraja was transferred as deputy secretary to Bhopal, and was replaced by director of National Health Mission V Kiran Gopal. SP Anil Kushwah was transferred to the police headquarters in Bhopal as AIG. He was replaced by Shahdol SP Sushant Saxena.

The transfers follow a controversial trial of EVM and VVPAT machines in Bhind on Friday, when the Opposition alleged the that machines dispensed slips only with the lotus (BJP) symbol irrespective of the EVM button pressed. After separate representations by the Congress and AAP, the ECI decided to send observers to Madhya Pradesh and ordered transfers of officials.

Two other police officials were transferred by the state government on the ECI’s instructions. The commission has also sought details of 13 more officials from the revenue and police departments. The Congress had demanded transfer of 19 officials, accusing them of working at the behest of the ruling party.

