EC orders FIR against Rahul Gandhi for giving interview to Gujarati channel

Election Commission. (File) Election Commission. (File)

The Election Commission on Wednesday directed the Chief Electoral Officer of Gujarat to take necessary actions against Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi for violating the Representation of the People Act, 1951 by giving interview to a Gujarati channel a day before the state goes to polls.

After Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his interview, the BJP attacked new Congress chief saying he was not even permitted to give an interview in the last 48 hours of campaigning in Gujarat. “It was not permitted to give an interview in the last 48 hours of campaigning in Gujarat. I am sure the Election Commission will take cognizance of this and take an action,” senior BJP leader and union minister Piyush Goyal said.

Congress in retaliation accused BJP of using “EC as a tool for its political gains.” Addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala accused BJP of allegedly threatening journalists. “When Congress President-elect Rahul Gandhi gave interviews to a few Gujarati news channels, BJP, in the name of Election Commission, threatened to jail the journalists of those channels for broadcasting it. We condemn this arrogant behavior of BJP,” he said.

Gandhi in an interview to Gujarat Samachar TV said, “This election is not about Rahul Gandhi or Narendra Modi. This is about the voice of Gujarat. They are not talking about real issues. There is no talk about Gujarat’s vikas. Instead, they insulted Manmohan Singh.”

He also continued his attack against PM Modi over GST, demonetisation and also accused the party of evading important questions related to the development of Gujarat.

The second phase of Gujarat polls will take place on December 14.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd