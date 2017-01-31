EC notice to Doordarshan for showing CM Parkash Singh Badal’s Republic Day event and not of Governor

Sources in the EC said that while the Republic Day function attended by Badal in Mohali was given national coverage by Doordarshan, the one, presided upon by the Governor in Patiala, was given a complete miss. (File Photo) Sources in the EC said that while the Republic Day function attended by Badal in Mohali was given national coverage by Doordarshan, the one, presided upon by the Governor in Patiala, was given a complete miss. (File Photo)

Punjab Chief Electoral Office issued a notice to Doordarshan on Monday, asking it to inquire why the Republic Day function presided by Governor VPS Badnore was not given adequate coverage vis-a-vis the one attended by Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Sources in the EC said that while the Republic Day function attended by Badal in Mohali was given national coverage by Doordarshan, the one, presided upon by the Governor in Patiala, was given a complete miss. A senior official in the EC said that strict rules had to be followed while giving coverage to political personalities in a poll-bound state and it is not understood how the Chief Minister was covered whereas the Governor’s function was left out. “A letter has been written to the Director General of Doordarshan, asking him to look into the circumstances that led to the one-sided coverage,” said a senior official.

EC officials informed that the Republic Day state-level function is always presided by the Governor while the Independence Day programme is supposed to be the one that puts the CM in focus. “These norms are followed while giving importance to functions for publicity. Our effort is to identify if this was deliberate, or if it was an inadvertent error,” an official said.