EC notice to BSP on cash deposits

The Election Commission (EC) Thursday sought BSP’s response on a writ petition alleging that a large sum of money was deposited in the party’s bank accounts after demonetisation. In a notice issued to BSP chief Mayawati, the EC has sought a reply by March 15.

The petition, filed before Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court, has alleged that BSP deposited a huge amount in two of its bank accounts shortly after demonetisation was announced on November 8, 2016.

“You are requested to send your comments on the issue raised in the petition along with your version regarding the contributions received in cash by your party and the deposits made in the party’s accounts,” the notice issued by the EC’s election expenditure unit stated.

The EC has made it clear that the notice haas been issued under its transparency guidelines — dated August 29, 2014 — which provide that “any amount/donation received in cash, shall be duly accounted in relevant account books and deposited in the party’s bank account within a week of its receipt”. However, the party can retain a reasonable amount required for day-to-day functioning and for defraying the cash expenses, the rules state.

The Enforcement Directorate, on December 26, had detected deposits worth over Rs 104 crore in two accounts belonging to BSP in a branch of United Bank of India in New Delhi.