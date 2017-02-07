EC issues show cause notice to BJP MLA Suresh Rana over hate speech

The Election Commission has issued a show cause notice to BJP MLA and candidate from Thana Bhawan constituency Suresh Rana over his remarks that curfew would be imposed in Kairana if he was elected again in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Commission secretary Anuj Jaipuriar has asked Rana as to why action should not be initiated against him for violation of model code of conduct.

District Election Officer Surjit Kumar told PTI here that the show cause notice was issued by the election Commission against Rana and he has been asked to reply by February 8.

BJP MLA Suresh Rana had last month said that curfew will be imposed in Kairana, Deoband and Moradabad if he is elected again in the UP Assembly polls beginning February 11.

Rana, an accused in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots and the party candidate from Thana Bhawan constituency in Shamli district, had made the remarks at a gathering in his constituency, evoking criticism from opposition.