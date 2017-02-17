EC issues notice to Sasikala, asks to reply by February 28

VK Sasikala (PTI photo) VK Sasikala (PTI photo)

The Election Commission (EC) on Friday issued a notice to V K Sasikala, on a petition filed by Dr V Maitreyan, challenging her nomination as general secretary of AIADMK. EC has asked Sasikala to reply by February 28, 2017. The notice has been dispatched to Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru, Karnataka, where Sasikala is currently imprisoned.

Maitreyan is a politician who is currently serving as a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Earlier on Friday, the OPS camp claimed to have “removed” AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala and her two relatives from the party. E Madhusudanan, who was earlier removed as the party’s presidium chairman by Sasikala, said Sasikala and her relatives had gone against the party principles and ideals that she had “violated” her promise to the late Jayalalithaa of “not entering politics as she had no inclination to be a part of the party or government”.

