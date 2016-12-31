EC issues list of voter ID papers for poll booths

Photo for representational purpose. Photo for representational purpose.

ELECTION COMMISSION has issued a list of alternative documents to be used during the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls. District electoral officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner, Jalandhar, Kamal Kishor Yadav has said that every voter will have to produce his/her EPIC (electoral photo-identity card) to establish identity before casting vote. Electors who do not have EPICs shall have to produce the Authenticated Photo Voter Slip issued by the election machinery for identification at polling stations.

He also said that those voters whose photographs are either not available in the authenticated photo voter slip or the photo in the EPIC/Authenticated Photo Voter Slip does not match, they would have to produce any of the following photo documents to establish their identity.

Yadav added that these alternative documents include passport, driving licence, PAN card, service identity cards having photograph, issued to its employees by state/central government, public sector undertakings, local bodies or public limited companies, passbook with photograph issued by public sector banks/post office, health insurance scheme smart card with photograph (Ministry of Labour’s), Aadhaar Card, MNREGA job card, pension documents with photograph, official identity card issued to MP/MLA/MLCs, etc.

He further stated that the overseas voters, whose names are there on the electoral rolls under Section 20A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, based on particulars in their passport, shall be identified on the basis of their original passport only (and no other document) at the polling station.