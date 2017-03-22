EC freezes AIADMK’s election symbol

Both groups shall be allotted such different symbols as they may choose from list of free symbols for current by-poll in RK Nagar: EC (File Photo) Both groups shall be allotted such different symbols as they may choose from list of free symbols for current by-poll in RK Nagar: EC (File Photo)

The Election Commission on Wednesday freezed AIADMK’s party symbol after hearing on the fight over the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol between the O Panneerselvam and Sasikala factions of the party. According to news agency ANI, “Neither of the two groups shall be permitted to use the symbol ‘Two Leaves’ of AIADMK.”

“Both groups shall be allotted such different symbols as they may choose from list of free symbols for current by-poll in RK Nagar and will also be allowed a further and final opportunity of adducing documents and affidavits latest by 17th April, 2017, ” the EC was quoted by ANI.

However, an AIADMK leader K Pandiarajan of Pannerselvam’s faction said, “We have got no official confirmation as yet from EC.”

Both the factions reached the Election Commission on Wednesday and staked claim to it before the upcoming by-poll necessitated due to the demise of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

