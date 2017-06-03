EC EVM challenge concludes: CEC Nasim Zaidi rules out paper ballot system

Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi (File Photo) Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi (File Photo)

Ruling out any possibility of going back to the paper ballot system, Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi on Saturday said paper trail machines will bring in more transparency in future elections. “Once the EVMs are used with VVPATs (or paper trail machines) where a voter can see (cross check) the vote he has cast, it will usher in more transparency. Then there is no scope of going back to ballot (paper) system,” he said as he concluded the EVM challenge.

The Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) provides feedback to voters, allowing the voters to verify if their vote has gone to the intended candidate. The voters see voter-verifiable paper audit trail slip for seven seconds. The slip then drops in a box but the voter cannot carry it away.

Naism Zaidi also mentioned that in all future elections VVPAT machines would be attached to all EVMs. On April 19, Centre also announced that an amount of Rs 3,173 crores has been approved to acquire 16.15 lakh VVPAT machines. Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat polls due to be held in 2017 will see VVPAT machines being used.

Back in April, the Election Commission received a memorandum from 16 political parties demanding that the paper ballot system be reintroduced for greater transparency during elections.

