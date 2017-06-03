EC EVM challenge concludes: CEC Nasim Zaidi rules out paper ballot system

Related News
Ruling out any possibility of going back to the paper ballot system, Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi on Saturday said paper trail machines will bring in more transparency in future elections. “Once the EVMs are used with VVPATs (or paper trail machines) where a voter can see (cross check) the vote he has cast, it will usher in more transparency. Then there is no scope of going back to ballot (paper) system,” he said as he concluded the EVM challenge.
The Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) provides feedback to voters, allowing the voters to verify if their vote has gone to the intended candidate. The voters see voter-verifiable paper audit trail slip for seven seconds. The slip then drops in a box but the voter cannot carry it away.
Naism Zaidi also mentioned that in all future elections VVPAT machines would be attached to all EVMs. On April 19, Centre also announced that an amount of Rs 3,173 crores has been approved to acquire 16.15 lakh VVPAT machines. Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat polls due to be held in 2017 will see VVPAT machines being used.
Back in April, the Election Commission received a memorandum from 16 political parties demanding that the paper ballot system be reintroduced for greater transparency during elections.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Jun 3, 2017 at 11:43 pmThe best way to do EVM tampering on a larger scale is to have a false code on the EVM micro-controller. Alternate ways to tamper are by replacing the chip containing the original code with a duplicate chip containing the false code or by replacing the mother board containing the chip or by replacing the EVM itself with a duplicate one which contains the false code. This false code would work in the same way as the original code under normal conditions, but would start transferring votes to a particular party only when the buttons of the EVM are pressed in a certain sequence. This sequence to be given as input to the machine would be pre-decided by the tamperer, except for one number to be given as input which conveys to the evm to which party the votes needs to be transferred. The abnormal part of the code will be easily activated by a party man who poses as a voter in the pol booth by pressing the EVM buttons in a sequence. In this way the EVM will easy p all the mock pollsReply
- Jun 3, 2017 at 11:39 pmSuppose in a state there are 100 embly seats. So 50 seats required for simple majority. Suppose party A thinks it can win 25 seats on it own. Another 25 seats may give them majority. Say they decide to tamper EVM in 40 seats to make sure that they get majority. In India on an average there are 100 booths per embly seat. In each of these 40 seats party A selects say 3 booths for EVM manipulation. The maximum votes polled per booth is usually on average about 1300. In these 3 booths if Party A decide to press in the secret code after say 100 votes are polled, vote transferring would happen for the remaining 1200 votes. If 1000 of these gets transferred from the main opposition party B, then Party A would not only get atleast1000 extra votes buy it will reduce the votes of party B also by 1000. So the net gain for party A is 2000 votes per booth. So in 3 booths the net gain for Party A is 6000 votes.Reply
- Jun 3, 2017 at 11:40 pmIn india around 75 of the seats are won and lost within this margin of 6000 votes, So at the least party A would get at least 30 seats extra which will ensure them majority. If Party A is lucky, it may win all the 40 seats. If a party man goes into to the booth as a voter to type in the secret code, then the number of people required for carrying out this state wide operation would be just 120 people. In case, when EVM is initially tampered, if a micron size chip is attached in the mother board which receives signals from an external device to which secret code is fed in, then only very few people (< 10) are required manipulate election through out the entire state.Reply
- Jun 3, 2017 at 11:35 pmA rough calculation says that to win a state the number of booths in which the secret code need to be pressed in, will approximately be equal to total number of embly seats in the state. So if a state have 100 embly seats, roughly 100 people will be required. Now some may say that even 100 is a big number and so many people cannot be trusted with. This is wrong because 1) It is not difficult for an established party to find 1 trusted man per booth in which they type in the secret code 2) the people who type in the secret code usually may not know that they are doing EVM manipulation. For eg:- they may be told that an astrologer has asked to press the EVM buttons in a particular sequence as it is a good omen to win elections. 3) People who really understand that they are doing EVM manipulation by typing in the secret code, know the dire consequences if they say this to anyone outside. They know that they may even get killed and hence the possibility of revea the secret is veryReply
- Jun 3, 2017 at 11:38 pm3) People who really understand that they are doing EVM manipulation by typing in the secret code, know the dire consequences if they say this to anyone outside. They know that they may even get killed and hence the possibility of revea the secret is very low. 4) Even if someone reveals it, no one is going to believe it. 5) Even if a group of individuals together reveal the secret, no one would believe them. EC will rule out the possibility, media may not give them attention at all and they may even be accused to be acting at the behest of another political party to say this. 6) Even after Michigon University published a research paper categorically stating that Indian EVMs can be tampered in multiple ways, EC doesn’t accept it and media ignored it. So if some local man says that I have tampered with the EVM will any one believe it. So people who are doing EVM tampering in India doesn’t need to fear anything as they are being completely protected by EC and media.Reply
- Jun 3, 2017 at 11:31 pmMr. Zaidi, fix this corrupt system NOW or RESIGN IMMEDIATELY. India does need nor can it afford an incompetent Election Commission or an incompetent or corrupt Election Commissioner. Please don't play games with the Indian Democracy.Reply
- Jun 3, 2017 at 11:25 pmMr. Zaidi may be a total MORON, we have to see. What he is suggesting is the continuation of a corrupt system. We are talking about machines that run on software. Even when a voter is using VVPAT and verifies his vote, after printing a vote the machine can still erase the original vote or change the original vote after the fact and provide a false result. Reason he is against paper ballots points to only a limited number of scenarios, one, he is a totally ignorant person or two, he has been influenced by fools working with him or lastly maybe he has been paid huge bribes (keep in mind that the BJP has the black money and would have no problem paying tens or even hundreds of crores if needed to get the desired election results) by the BJP to continue to support this corrupt elections system that favors BJP victories.Reply
- Load More Comments