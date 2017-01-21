EC censures Arvind Kejriwal for bribe remarks at poll rally in Goa

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI Photo) AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI Photo)

The Election Commission has censured Aam Aadmi Party convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday for violation of model code of conduct by allegedly promoting bribery during election campaign in Goa. During his speech on January 8 in Goa, Kejriwal had asked the voters to take money if offered by the Congress and the BJP, “but vote only for AAP”. The EC said if he continues to violate the model code, stern action would be taken against him and his party, including suspension or withdrawal of recognition to AAP.

“…The Election Commission hereby censures you for violating…provisions of MCC (Model Code of Conduct) and

expects that you shall be more circumspect in your public utterances during election time. “You may also note that in case of similar violation of MCC in future, the Commission shall take stern action against you and your party, using all powers available to it including action under Para 16A of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968,” it said in its order issued yesterday.

Para 16A gives the poll panel power to “suspend or withdraw recognition of a recognised political party for its failure to observe Model Code of Conduct or follow lawful directions and instructions of the Commission”.

“If Congress or BJP candidates offer money, do not refuse it. Accept it as it is your own money and there is nothing wrong in getting it back. If they do not offer money, go to their offices and ask for it. But, when it comes to voting, press the button against the name of the AAP candidate,” Kejriwal had said while addressing an election rally in Benaulim constituency in Goa.

Meanwhile, the Congress had earlier demanded an apology from the AAP leader for “insulting” the voters of the state by asking them to accept money offered by all political party, but vote for AAP. A Congress party spokesman in Goa Trajano D’Mello had said Kejriwal’s appeal to people to take money from all political parties and vote for AAP is a clear case of inducing people to be corrupt. “This is an insult to sensitive voters from Goa. Therefore, he should apologise to the people from the state,” said D’Mello.

