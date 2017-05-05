EC calls all-party meet over EVMs on May 12

According to sources, the Commission, at the May 12 meeting, will brief representatives of all political parties about the modalities of the EVM challenge and also seek their views on it. (File Photo) According to sources, the Commission, at the May 12 meeting, will brief representatives of all political parties about the modalities of the EVM challenge and also seek their views on it. (File Photo)

The Election Commission (EC) has called an all-party meeting on May 12 in a bid to allay fears over hacking of electronic voting machines (EVMs), following which the poll panel will throw an “open challenge” to all naysayers to prove their allegations of EVM tampering.

The Commission wrote to all recognised seven national and 48 state parties on Thursday inviting them to attend the meeting. The EC has also shared a status paper on the functioning of EVMs and voter verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) with all the parties.

According to sources, the Commission, at the May 12 meeting, will brief representatives of all political parties about the modalities of the EVM challenge and also seek their views on it. Based on the feedback, the EC will finalise the guidelines and formally announce dates for the EVM challenge.

In addition to the EVM-VVPAT agenda, the meeting is also being held to seek views on the EC proposals regarding making poll bribery a cognizable offence and disqualification of MPs and MLAs chargesheeted for voter bribery.

As first reported by The Indian Express on April 24, the EC had written to the Secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice, on January 2, seeking an amendment to Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act 1951 to include disqualification on framing of charges for bribery. This demand, however, has been rejected by the Law Ministry.

Sources also said that there could be a discussion on changes in the VVPAT recounting rules so as to instill faith in the electronic voting system. The EC has sought written responses from the political parties on the above issues by May 7.

The all-party meeting is being called in the wake of Opposition parties questioning the infallibility of EVMs after they were routed in the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand assembly elections.

Last month, a delegation of Opposition parties led by the Congress had met the three election commissioners to urge them to revert to the ballot system of voting on the ground that the accuracy of EVMs is questionable.

Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) was the first one to complain against the EVMs. She had alleged that large-scale EVM tampering had facilitated the BJP sweep in UP. Later, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenged the commission to make the EVMs available to the party for 72 hours and claimed that “we will read the code and rewrite it too”.

