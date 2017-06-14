EC bribery case: ‘Middleman’ had fake Rajya Sabha card

TTV Dinakaran (File Photo) TTV Dinakaran (File Photo)

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has recovered a fake Rajya Sabha identity card from Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who was arrested in the Election Commission bribery case involving AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran. Dinakaran, AIADMK deputy general secretary and nephew of jailed party leader V K Sasikala, was booked for allegedly trying to bribe EC officials through Chandrasekhar to obtain the party’s two-leaves poll symbol.

Sources said the police had recovered a fake identity card that has the exact features of cards issued to parliamentarians. “Preliminary investigation has revealed that the card is similar to the Rajya Sabha identity card. Police have added Section 467 (forgery) of the IPC for possessing a fake card suspected to be acquired by forgery,” a source said. The police are also probing whether Chandrasekhar used the card to gain access to Parliament or managed to meet someone inside the Parliament complex.

