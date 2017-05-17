EC bribery case: Indian based in Australia to be questioned

The police had issued a lookout notice for Prakash, who was deputy chairman of the NRI Forum of Karnataka. The police had issued a lookout notice for Prakash, who was deputy chairman of the NRI Forum of Karnataka.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has summoned an Indian settled in Australia in the Dinakaran bribery case on the suspicion that he helped in a hawala transaction linked to the matter. Police sources said the suspect, V C Prakash, is a friend of Mallikarjuna, an aide of T T V Dinakaran who was arrested along with the AIADMK leader on April 25.

Prakash had moved to Australia about 20 years ago. “After the sustained interrogation of Mallikarjuna, police came to know that Prakash had helped Mallikarjuna in a money transfer through the hawala route and Mallikarjuna asked him to give money to the hawala operator,” the source added.

The police had issued a lookout notice for Prakash, who was deputy chairman of the NRI Forum of Karnataka. “It was suspected that he might escape from here and that is why the notice was issued. He was stopped by security agencies at the airport in Karnataka. Police later summoned him and he will be questioned in the coming days,” a senior police officer said. Prakash is believed to be close to a Karnataka political leader.

Dinakaran was arrested by Delhi Police on the charge of fixing a deal to bribe an EC official to get the party’s two-leaves election symbol allotted to the Sasikala faction of the AIADMK.

The Crime Branch believes that Sukesh Chandrasekar was trying to touch base with poll panel officials on Dinakaran’s behalf to influence the outcome of the proceedings in the Election Commission.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now