EC bribery case: Dinakaran taken to Chennai, cops look for direct evidence

TTV Dinakaran in Chennai on Thursday. (PTI) TTV Dinakaran in Chennai on Thursday. (PTI)

A police team from Delhi brought AIADMK deputy general secretary T T V Dinakaran to Chennai on Thursday as part of the probe into his alleged attempt to bribe an Election Commission official to secure the party symbol. A group of AIADMK cadres led by party leader Nanjil Sampath, who is still supporting Dinakaran, were seen raising slogans at the airport when Dinakaran emerged with the police team. Sampath said that Dinakaran would soon get a clean chit in the case.

Later, Sampath claimed that Dinakaran had the support of 87 party MLAs. His claim comes a week after the ruling faction claimed that the Sasikala family would be kept away before starting merger talks with the O Panneerselvam-led faction. Before he left Chennai to appear before Delhi Police, Dinakaran had said state ministers were scared, hinting at the role of the BJP at the Centre in the crisis within AIADMK.

Meanwhile, a top officer assisting the investigation team in Tamil Nadu told The Indian Express that there was no direct evidence to link Dinakaran with Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the alleged middleman in the bribery case and the Rs 1.3 crore recovered from him. “All that we have now is an audio tape of a brief conversation between Dinakaran and Chandrasekhar. It is insufficient to link Dinakaran to the bribery case,” the officer said.

The officer added that a senior politician being booked in such a case, solely on the basis of an audio tape, may be “rarest of the rare” in the history of Delhi Police. “All intelligence agencies, including Delhi Police, have the technology of intercepting phone calls. But never before have we lodged an FIR against a politician and taken him into custody solely on the basis of an audio tape because the chances of validating it before a court are low,” the officer said.

He said they have multiple audio tapes of a top leader in the AIADMK rebel faction, secured ahead of the raid on the premises of Chennai-based businessman Sekhar Reddy in December. The raid had led to the recovery of currency worth Rs 132 crore, including Rs 34 crore in new 2000-rupee notes. “We have just prioritised the Dinakaran case,” he said.

In the case registered by Delhi Police, Dinakaran has been booked under IPC sections 170 and 120b and Section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Denying reports that Dinakaran had confessed before Delhi Police officials, the officer said a major development in the case was a tip-off about a Trichy-based businessman who allegedly arranged the money for a hawala operator in Delhi. This money was seized from Chandrasekhar at the time of his arrest, he said.

Asked about evidence against Dinakaran other than the audio tape, he said Chandrasekhar’s statements in custody had helped them secure Dinakaran’s custody for five days. “We assume that the seized cash might have been to bribe an EC official because Dinakaran was desperate to get the party symbol. Dinakaran was caught since he and Chandrasekhar spoke over the phone,” he said.

The officer said they hoped that the probe against the Trichy-based businessman might help them trace a direct link to Dinakaran or other Tamil Nadu ministers who might have arranged cash on his behalf.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 28, 2017 12:58 am