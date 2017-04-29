EC bribery case: Delhi Police conclude Chennai leg of probe, bring Dinakaran back to Delhi

Delhi Crime branch Police personnel return to Delhi with Dinakaran (R), at Rajaji Bhavan in Chennai on Saturday. PTI Photo Delhi Crime branch Police personnel return to Delhi with Dinakaran (R), at Rajaji Bhavan in Chennai on Saturday. PTI Photo

The Delhi Police’s crime branch on Saturday concluded its Chennai leg of probe in the Election Commission bribery case involving AIADMK (Amma) party leader T T V Dinakaran.

It later left for the national capital with Dinakaran. Winding up three days of questioning several suspects and conducting searches at the residences of Dinakaran and his friend Mallikarjuna, the police left for Delhi along with the duo by an evening flight.

The Delhi Police had questioned about a dozen persons in connection with the case after bringing Dinakaran and Mallikarjuna here on April 27. Those suspected to have been linked with the money trail in the bribery case and others who had knowledge about the transaction were questioned, police sources said.

Dinakaran was arrested on April 25 in Delhi following four days of questioning for allegedly attempting to bribe an unidentified EC official to get the undivided AIADMK’s ‘two leaves’ election symbol for his faction. Police had earlier arrested Sukesh Chandrasekar, who had allegedly struck a deal for Rs 50 crore to help the AIADMK (Amma) faction acquire the party symbol, and seized Rs 1.30 crore from him.

A Delhi court had granted five days police custody of Dinakaran following which he was brought here. Yesterday, the police team visited various areas, including Adambakkam and Kolapakkam here, to question some persons whose identity has not been disclosed.

Police sources said the probe will continue, but declined to comment if any documents had been seized. At the airport, when some journalists asked Dinakaran if he felt a “false case” had been lodged against him, he nodded his head in concurrence.

Meanwhile, airport officials said the Delhi Police personnel were not allowed to board the plane in the afternoon as they were carrying pistols and had not taken permission for the same. Later, a declaration was made about the firearms and the requisite permission was taken, they added.

