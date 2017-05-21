EC bribery case: Delhi Court reserves order on bail plea of Sukesh Chandrashekhar

A Delhi court Saturday reserved its order on the bail plea of alleged middleman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in the Election Commission bribery case involving AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran.

Special Judge Poonam Chaudhary said the court will pass the order for May 22 — Dinakaran’s bail plea is listed on the same day.

Meanwhile, PTI reported that Dinakaran has refused to give consent in court for giving voice sample to police for their investigation in the case. Dinakaran was brought to the court from Tihar jail in pursuance to a production warrant issued by Special Judge Chaudhary on Friday on a plea by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police seeking his consent for a voice sample. He was produced before Chaudhary who marked the case to a magistrate’s court where he declined consent. Metropolitan Magistrate Abhilash Malhotra recorded the statement of Dinakaran and forwarded it to the special judge, according to PTI.

Deepa Murugesan, who represented Chandrashekhar, told The Indian Express that Delhi Police’s case against him relies on a CD which was not mentioned in the FIR. Police mentioned the CD for the first time while seeking police custody of Chandrashekhar when he was produced before the court, the lawyer said, adding “a CD can… not be primary evidence.”

