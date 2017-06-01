EC bribery case: Delhi court grants bail to Dinakaran, his aide Mallikarjun

TTV Dinakaran (File Photo) TTV Dinakaran (File Photo)

A Delhi court granted bail to AIADMK (Amma) faction leader TTV Dinakaran and his aide Mallikarjun in the case involving alleged bribery of Election Commission officials for ownership of the AIADMK’s two-leaves symbol. The Tiz Hazari court pronounced bail for the duo on personal bond of Rs 5 lakhs. They would have to surrender their passports as well, reported news agency ANI.

Dinakaran was arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch on April 25 and had sought bail on the ground that there was no reason to keep him in custody and no public servant was made an accused in the case though he was booked on graft charges.

The police, who opposed the bail, countered that he had conspired with others to undermine the electoral process. Mallikarjun’s bail plea was also opposed by the police.

Alleged middleman in the case Sukesh Chandrashekar and alleged hawala operator Nathu Singh are in judicial custody till June 12. Co-accused Lalit Kumar, who was also alleged to be a hawala operator, is in judicial custody till June 5.

Dinakaran, who held the deputy general secretary post of the party, was a candidate of the AIADMK (Amma) faction to the RK Nagar bypoll. His faction had hoped to get the two-leaves symbol for the election, which was later cancelled by the poll panel after allegations of bribery were reported in the media. Dinakaran is accused of arranging the money through illegitimate means and transferring it from Chennai to Delhi through illegal methods.

The Panneerselvam faction of the AIADMK has supported the allegations against Dinakaran and demanded his expulsion from the party.

