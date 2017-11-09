EC bribery case: Delhi Court asks cops to file supplementary chargesheet by Dec 5

A city court on Thursday asked the Delhi Police to file by December 5 a supplementary chargesheet in the Election Commission bribery case involving AIADMK (Amma) leader T T V Dhinakaran. Special judge Poonam Chaudhary also extended the judicial custody of Sukesh Chandrashekhar, an alleged middleman in the case, till November 23.

The police in its 701-page charge sheet filed on July 14 had claimed that money recovered from Chandrashekar was sent by Dhinakaran through unaccounted channels with the help of other accused persons.

Chandrashekhar, who was arrested on April 16, was named in the charge sheet for alleged offences of forgery of valuable security, forgery for the purpose of cheating, making a false document and criminal conspiracy under the IPC and provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act.

Dinakaran, accused of trying to bribe Election Commission officials to get the “two leaves” poll symbol for the AIADMK faction led by V K Sasikala, was arrested on April 25 and was was granted bail on June 1.

The police had accused Chandrashekhar, Dinakaran and others of hatching a criminal conspiracy to bribe the Election Commission officials.

Mallikarjuna, a long-time friend of Dinakaran, and Naresh Jain, a “hawala” operator from Delhi, are the other suspects in the case.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App