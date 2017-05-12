EC bribery case: Court asks TTV Dinakaran, aide to respond to police plea seeking voice samples

Dinakaran was arrested for allegedly attempting to bribe an EC official Dinakaran was arrested for allegedly attempting to bribe an EC official

A Delhi court on Thursday asked AIADMK deputy general secretary T T V Dinakaran and middleman Sukesh Chandrashekhar to respond to a police plea seeking permission to take their voice samples in the Election Commission bribery case. The court asked both to respond on the next hearing on May 15. It also extended the judicial custody of Sukesh, which was to end on Friday, till May 15. Others accused in the case — Dinakaran’s close aide Mallikarjuna and alleged hawala operator Nathu Singh — are also in judicial custody till May 15.

The police on Thursday submitted in court that they had a CD containing audio recordings of phone conversations between Dinakaran and Chandrashekar and others and they wanted to compare the audios with the voice samples.

After the counsel for the two accused sought time to go through the application, Special Judge Poonam Chaudhary listed the matter for May 15.

Dinakaran was arrested in the capital on the night of April 25 after four days of questioning for allegedly attempting to bribe an Election Commission official to get the undivided AIADMK’s ‘two leaves’ election symbol for the Sasikala faction for a by-election to the R K Nagar Assembly seat in Tamil Nadu. The election, for which Dinakaran was a candidate, was cancelled by the Election Commission.

The court had on April 26 remanded Dinakaran and Mallikarjuna in five days’ custody of Delhi Police, after which both have been in judicial custody. The Delhi police said that they needed to unearth the money trail and the entire conspiracy in the case.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now