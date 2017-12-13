EC Bribery Case: Cops file supplementary chargesheet against Dinakaran

AIADMK leader T T V Dinakaran AIADMK leader T T V Dinakaran

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Tuesday filed a supplementary chargesheet in a special court against AIADMK leader T T V Dinakaran in the case of alleged bribery of Election Commission (EC) officials.

In the 40-page supplementary chargesheet, the investigators told the court about the role of Dinakaran in the case, police sources told The Indian Express. The case pertains to the alleged bid to bribe EC officials to get the two-leaves poll symbol for the AIADMK faction led by Dinakaran’s aunt V K Sasikala

“…To fix the deal, Dinakaran took help of his aide and party member Sukesh Chandrasekhar. They have mobile phone chats and other scientific evidences proving the deal between them,” the chargesheet said, according to the sources.

Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet against Chandrasekhar in July after it found sufficient material to prosecute him.

As per the supplementary chargesheet, the police have booked Dinakaran and his associates under the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 471 (using as genuine a forged 1[document or electronic record]) and 120 B (punishment of criminal conspiracy).

The supplementary chargesheet also mentioned the names of his associates — Mallikarjuna, Pulkit Kundra and Jai Vikram Haran. Dinakaran and Mallikarjuna were arrested in April and later granted bail.

Sources said that Haran is a hawala operator, and that he provided money to be given to Kundra and Chandrashekhar. Kundra allegedly accompanied Chandrasekhar to suspected hawala operator Nathu Singh to get Rs 2 crore. Singh was an associate of Haran, said sources.

The police also claimed that Kundra was given Rs 50 lakh by Chandrasekhar.

Sources said the police also said in the supplementary chargesheet that “they have examined a few EC officials but their role is not yet found in the case”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App