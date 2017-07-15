EC Bribery Case: Chargesheet filed against ‘middleman’

T T V Dinakaran T T V Dinakaran

Delhi Police Friday filed a chargesheet in a special court against Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the alleged middleman arrested in the Election Commission (EC) bribery case involving AIADMK (Amma) faction leader T T V Dinakaran. A separate chargesheet will be filed against Dinakaran after the probe, police sources said. “…Sukesh and Dinakaran hatched a criminal conspiracy to execute the plan to bribe EC officials in the matter pending adjudicating regarding ‘two leaves’ symbol. It also indicates that the money received from the accused Chandrashekhar was sent by accused Dinakaran through unaccounted channels… Sufficient evidence has come up against Chandrashekhar to prosecute him,” stated the chargesheet.

It said Chandrashekhar was in constant touch with Dinakaran, that he promised to use his influence and told him that the matter would be resolved “favouring” his faction.Police stated in the chargesheet that the “investigation regarding the Compact Disk containing conversation between Chandrashekhar and Dinakaran, contents of mobiles phones seized, is pending and the same will be finalised after the investigation”.

The probe into involvement of EC officials is also pending, it said. Chandrashekhar was arrested on April 16 by the Delhi Police Crime Branch for allegedly impersonating an MP to get a favourable order from the EC. As per the chargesheet, the police have booked Chandrashekhar under Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC sections 120 B (punishment of criminal conspiracy), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), among others.

Chandrashekhar was twice denied bail by the sessions court. A production warrant was issued against him on May 17 and he is currently in judicial custody. The other accused — Dinakaran, his aide T P Mallikarjuna, suspected hawala operators Nathu Singh and Lalit Kumar — are out on bail. The EC had in March gave an interim order, stating that neither of the two factions of AIADMK can use the ‘two leaves’ symbol for the RK Nagar Assembly bypoll following the death of former CM J Jayalalithaa.

