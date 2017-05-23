EC bribery: Bail plea of ‘middleman’ dismissed

A special court on Monday dismissed the bail plea of an alleged middleman Sukesh Chandrashekhar arrested in the Election Commission bribery case, involving AIADMK leader T T V Dinakaran. Special Judge Poonam Chaudhry said it was not appropriate to grant bail to Chandrashekar as ‘it was a serious crime and he can tamper with the evidence’.

Chandrashekar had allegedly taken money from Dinakaran to pay bribe to an unidentified EC officer to get the AIADMK’s symbol allotted to the party’s Amma faction.

