EC bribery case: TTV Dinakaran along with aide Mallikarjuna arrested

TTV Dinakaran (File) TTV Dinakaran (File)

TTV Dinakaran, AIADMK leader and nephew of party chief Sasikala, has been arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the bribery case regarding the party symbol. He was arrested along with his aide Mallikarjuna. It is alleged that Dinakaran tried to bribe Election Commission officials in a bid to retain the two leaves party symbol following the split in the part after J Jayalalithaa’s death.

Earlier, alleged middle man Sukesh Chandrashekhar and Dinakaran had reached the Delhi Police Crime Branch office for questioning. It was the fourth successive day of questioning for Dinakaran.

The R K Nagar bypoll in Tamil Nadu, necessitated by the death of J Jayalalithaa, had been postponed following the bribery allegations.

