EC bars former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda from contesting elections for three years over paid news

The Election Commission on Wednesday disqualified former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda from contesting elections for three years on the charge of paid news. The case, categorised as paid news, pertains to the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, in which he won from the Singhbhum Lok Sabha seat in Jharkhand.

In an order signed by Chief Election Commissioner AK Joti and Election Commissioner OP Rawat, the Commission said that Koda “stands disqualified for three years” from today for “failing to lodge his account of election expenses in the manner required by the law and for having no good reason or justification for such failure”.

Koda, who was elected as independent MP in 2009, had been facing charges of furnishing false election expenditure records after the 2009 polls.

In October, the Commission had served notice to the ex-Jharkhand CM asking him as to why he should not be barred on the ground that he had allegedly shown the election expenses much less than the actual amount of Rs 18,92,353. In a 49-page order, the EC said the account of poll expenses submitted by the Jharkhand politician was “untrue and false”.

Although Koda moved the Delhi High Court questioning EC’s jurisdiction, the court gave the poll panel a go ahead to proceed against the politician.

(With PTI inputs)

