EC asks Sasikala faction to explain why it is using two leave symbol

Election Commission (File Photo) Election Commission (File Photo)

Taking exception to the continued use of AIADMK’s original two leave symbol by the V K Sasikala faction, the Election Commission today directed it to remove it from its website and all social media accounts. It gave Sasikala’s AIADMK (Amma) faction time till 11 AM on Thursday to explain as to why its order on freezing of the name AIADMK and its election symbol has been violated.

The poll panel said it has found that the AIADMK (Amma) faction of Sasikala is still using the original election symbol of the AIADMK which amounted to publication of “false information” and is an election offence under section 171G of the IPC.

“Now…the Commission directs that the said depiction of the symbol ‘two leaves’ in print, electronic or digital media such as your website/facebook/twitter or any social media or in any other manner be stopped forthwith.”

Rival AIADMK factions were alloted new symbols and names after the poll panel barred them from using the undivided party’s election symbol for the Chennai’s R K Nagar assembly bypoll on April 9.

While Sasikala camp is contesting on the ‘hat’ symbol as AIADMK (Amma), the O Panneerselvam camp is using the ‘electric pole’ symbol and has gone to the hustings as AIADMK (Puratchithalaivi Amma).

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now