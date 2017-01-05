EC asks Odisha, Centre to stop ads ahead of local polls

EC has written to the Centre, asking it to immediately stop advertisements including on Atal Jyoti Yojana to newspapers and TV channels. EC has written to the Centre, asking it to immediately stop advertisements including on Atal Jyoti Yojana to newspapers and TV channels.

The Election Commission on Wednesday asked the Centre and Odisha government to stop advertisements at the cost of public exchequer ahead of the next month’s panchayat polls as they violate the model code of conduct.

It has written to the Centre, asking it to immediately stop advertisements including on Atal Jyoti Yojana to newspapers and TV channels. The commission has asked district collectors to remove hoardings highlighting welfare programmes of the state government. It has provided two e-mail addresses for complaints on model code violations.

The ruling Biju Janata Dal had earlier objected to the use of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s picture in advertisements.

The BJP hit back accusing the BJD of using state machinery and releasing new hoardings of Niramaya and Aahar schemes. It had objected to distribution of state government’s Aaina propaganda booklets at fair price shops too.