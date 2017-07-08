EC announces enrolment drive; 1.5 lakh voters added in 3 years

The Rajkot collector, in his capacity as the District Election Officer (DEO), on Friday said over 1.5 lakh voters have been added to Rajkot electoral rolls in the last three-and-a-half year. Vikrant Pandey said any person who had turned 18 as of January 1, 2017, and whose name was not on the electoral rolls would be eligible to register as a voter. “Booth-level officers (BLOs) will remain present at 2,124 polling stations on July 9, 16 and 23 from 10 am to 6 pm to accept applications,” he added.

Pandey further said voters can also get errors in their EPIC (elector’s photo identity card) cards and other details in the electoral rolls corrected during the drive. The drive will also allow a voter to transfer his registration from one assembly constituency to another. “We have held a meeting with representatives of political parties at taluka level. BJP and Congress have appointed their booth-level agents for 1,106 polling stations. The Chief Election Officer of the state has called a meeting of DEOs on July 12 to discuss election preparedness,” Pandey said.

Deputy District Election Officer (DyDEO) of Rajkot Mitesh Pandya said around 1.50 lakh voters had already been added in the district since the Lok Sabha elections in 2014. “By January 1, 2014, the total number of voters in Rajkot were 18,73,494. This figure stood at 20,24,066 as of July 1, 2017. This figure is likely to go up at the end of the roll revision exercise,” said Pandya. There are eight Assembly constituencies in the district out of total 182 in the state.

Pandya added besides the designated days, a person can approach BLO on any working day and submit his/herss application for registration as a voter. Alternatively, such applications can also be filed with officers of election branch in office of mamlatdars of respective talukas. The final election rolls of the 2017 Assembly elections will be published on September 25.

“There are 34,878 voters whose age is 80 plus. Our teams will verify each of them in the district. The teams will also go door-to-door to ensure that no eligible person, willing to register as a voter, is left out. Teams will also visit old-age homes and prisons,” the collector said. The DyDEO added that they will verify records of those who were included as new voters in the roll published on May 1 this year.

Responding to the complaints of 6,000 persons who were added as voters in Rajkot (east) constituency without due process recently, the collector said: “We have taken cognisance of the matter. We have formed a team under the leadership of (DyDEO). He will verify records submitted for getting enrolled as voters within a week and based on his report, we shall take further action,” said Pandey. “Usually, election commission undertakes roll revision exercise once every month. So, we shall check records the previous such exercise,” said Pandya.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App