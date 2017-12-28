EC announces bypoll in constituencies of Alwar, Ajmer and Mandalgarh

Pramod Kumar was selected the senior most police officer by the Election Commission. Pramod Kumar was selected the senior most police officer by the Election Commission.

The Election Commission of India on Thursday announced bye-elections to the Lok Sabha constituencies of Alwar and Ajmer as well as Mandalgarh assembly seat of Rajasthan. The polling for these seats will be held on January 29, 2018, and counting will take place on February 1. The last date of filing nominations is January 10 and date for scrutiny is January 11. The last date of withdrawing candidatures is January 15. Bypolls to West Bengal’s Uluberia parliamentary seat and Noapara Assembly seat will also be held simultaneously. With the announcement of bypolls, the Model Code of Conduct comes into force with immediate effect “in the district(s) in which the whole or any part of the Parliamentary/Assembly Constituency going for bye-election is included.”

Along with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the Commission has decided to use Electronic Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) at the polling stations for the bypolls.

“Adequate number of EVMs and VVPATs have been made available and all steps have been taken to ensure that the polls are conducted smoothly with the help of these machines,” ECI’s Principal Secretary Sumit Mukherjee said in a statement Wednesday.

So far, only Karan Singh Yadav’s candidature has been declared for Rajasthan bypolls. Yadav has been fielded by the Congress party for Alwar parliamentary constituency.

BJP’s Alwar MP Mahant Chand Nath had passed away on September 17 following a prolonged illness. Earlier, BJP’s Ajmer MP Sanwar Lal Jat had collapsed during a meeting of party MLAs and MPs with BJP chief Amit Shah in Jaipur on July 22. Jat passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on August 9. Later that month, BJP’s Mandalgarh MLA Kirti Kumari passed away on August 28 while undergoing treatment in Jaipur for influenza A (H1N1) or swine flu.

With the bypolls scheduled for early 2018 – Rajasthan goes to polls later that year – Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has already made several visits to the parliamentary seats and announced several sops during her tours.

