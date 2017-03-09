EC announces by-election to Jayalalithaa’s RK Nagar constituency, voting on April 12

J Jayalalithaa’s RK Nagar Constituency has been lying vacant since her demise. J Jayalalithaa’s RK Nagar Constituency has been lying vacant since her demise.

The by-poll elections to Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar constituency of Chennai, which was represented by former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, will be held on April 12. The Election Commission of India also announced that the counting will take place on April 17 and the candidates can file their nominations by March 23. The seat has been lying vacant since the AIADMK leader’s death on December 5.

Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar had earlier said that she would contest the elections from RK Nagar seat. She made the announcement while launching her own political front MGR Amma Deepa Peravai. “People continuously expressing interest in it (my contesting). I am definitely going to take that call and contest from RK Nagar,” Jayakumar was quoted by news agency ANI. In the tussle for the chief ministerial position between O Panneerselvam and VK Sasikala after Jayalalithaa’s death, Jayakumar had sided with OPS.

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed an election petition filed against Jayalalithaa in view of her demise. The petitioner G Pravina had unsuccessfully contested the May 16 Assembly elections from RK Nagar as an Independent candidate. In his petition, Pravina had asked that Jayalalithaa’s election be declared “null and void” alleging that she was not even allowed to campaign in the constituency.