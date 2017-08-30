EC announces another bypoll in UP

Election Commission of India Election Commission of India

FIVE DAYS after announcing bypoll on four seats of the Legislative Council, the Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday announced bypoll on another seat of the House that had fallen vacant following the resignation of BSP’s Thakur Jaiveer Singh.

The development came as a relief for the BJP, which requires bypolls on five seats to get five of its ministers elected to the Assembly. By September 19, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, Swatantradeo Singh and Mohsin Raza have to become a member of either of the Houses to continue in the Cabinet.

While six MLC seats are lying vacant following resignations by five SP and one BSP members, the EC on August 24 had announced bypolls on four seats. The EC had refused to hold elections on two seats on the ground that the remaining tenure of both MLCs was less than a year.

However, Jaiveer Singh — who had resigned from Council’s membership on July 29 and joined BJP — also has less than a year left to his term. His tenure would have ended on May 5, next year.

When asked about the discrepancy, Chief Electoral Officer Amrita Soni said: “Under the RP Act, the EC has the rights to take decisions in such matters.”

The term of Ambika Chaudhary, who had left SP to join BSP in January, is also ending on May 5, next year but the EC has not announced a bypoll on the seat. When asked, the CEO said EC has not issued any directive in this regard.

