East UP: Over dozen cases of braid chopping emerge in last 2 days

Six incidents of women’s braids being chopped off by unknown persons were reported from eastern Uttar Pradesh on Saturday taking the total count of such claims to over a dozen in the last two days. However, police doubt the veracity of many of the claims. Anand Shukla, a resident of Kunda police station area in Pratapgarh a little off Allahabad told of an incident involving a 16-year-old girl who fainted after her braid was chopped off on Thursday.

“She has been in a state of semi consciousness for hours now. She is not talking out of trauma,” Shukla said.

A police inquiry, however, found that the girl’s relative from Amritsar had told her parents of government compensating such “victims” with Rs 1 lakh. Further questioning revealed the parents were behind the act, a senior police officer said. SHO, Kunda, A K Singh said, “The parents told us about a relative giving them the false news of compensation. But we still do not know how girl’s hair was chopped off.”

IG, Allahabad, Ramit Sharma said, “We have issued an advisory to local police and village councils to keep a tab on incidents of rumour mongering over unscientific things attached to these incidents and reports. We do not want any untoward incidents because of rumour mongering.” Similar incidents were reported from neighbouring areas of Phulpur, Jhunsi, Soraon and Deoli in Allahabad district. Villagers are also resorting to totems like lemons and chillies or turmeric paste to “ward off evil spirits” who they think are behind the incidents, Shiv Mohan, resident of Phulpur said.

This sudden spurt in similar incidents reported over the last two days in East UP comes almost a week after initial reports broke from Delhi, Haryana and West UP.

