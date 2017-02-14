East Coast Railway to run summer special trains

Photo for representational purpose. (File) Photo for representational purpose. (File)

In a bid to clear the additional rush of passengers during the summer season, the Indian Railways has decided to run summer special trains to different destinations in the country from and through the East Coast Railway (ECoR) jurisdiction by creating extra berths. The trains include Sambalpur-Yesvantpur-Sambalpur SUVIDHA Express, Puri-Rourkela-Puri Tatkal weekly Special via Bhadrak, Puri-Santragachi-Puri Weekly Tatkal Special, Santragachhi-Puri-Santragachhi weekly Special.

The other trains are Bhanjapur-Puri-Bhanjapur weekly Special, Tata-Visakhapatnam-Tata weekly Special Fare Express via Kendujhargarh, Kacheguda-Tata-Kacheguda Special, Howrah-Ernakulam-Howrah Suvidha/Special Fare Express, Secunderabad-Guwahati-Secunderabad Special including Villupuram, Secunderabad & Tirupati bound Trains from Visakhapatnam, an ECoR release said on Monday.

Important regular trains will be augmented with additional coaches during the period by creating additional berths.