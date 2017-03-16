East Coast Railway to run special train between Jagdalpur and Vishakhapatnam

East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to run a Special Fare Special Express Train between Visakhapatnam and Jagadalpur via Araku & Koraput from first week of April to last week of June 2017.

08512 Visakhapatnam Jagadalpur Special Fare Special Express via Araku and Koraput will leave Visakhapatnam at 2215 hrs everyday during the period and will reach Jagadalpur at 0605 hrs the next day, ECoR said in a release.

On the return run, 08511 Jagadalpur-Visakhapatnam Special Fare Special Express will leave Jagadalpur at 1930 hrs and will reach at Visakhapatnam at 0300 hrs daily, during the period.

This train will have One AC-03 Tier, 3 Sleeper Class, 3 Second Class Seating and 2 Guard cum Luggage Vans in its composition having stoppages at Kottavalasa, Araku, Koraput, Jeypore and Kotpar Road between Visakhapatnam and Jagadalpur from both directions.

