Ease of Doing Business ranking: Results demonstrate PM Modi’s focus on improving lives, says Amit Shah

LAUDING PRIME Minister Narendra Modi for India’s significant jump in the latest edition of the World Bank’s global rankings on Ease of Doing Business, BJP chief Amit Shah on Tuesday said it demonstrated Modi’s focus on improving lives of Indians. Terming the improvement in India’s ranking as historic, Shah in a statement issued by the BJP said that “these results demonstrate PM Modi’s laser focus on improving lives of our citizens and implementation of various reforms”.

The BJP chief added that better business environment was leading to better business opportunities for our entrepreneurs particularly small and medium enterprises.

He pointed out India’s rank in Ease of Doing Business was stagnant at around 130 for many years and it reached 142 in the last year of UPA rule.

“Such a quick and huge turnaround clearly shows the impact of good governance coupled with impeccable implementation of reforms,” Shah was quoted as saying in the statement.

