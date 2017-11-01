Ease of doing business now cease of doing business: Congress

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala. (File) Congress leader Randeep Surjewala. (File)

As the BJP-led government celebrated India’s jump in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business rankings, the Congress said that the government, having sunk the economy by “sheer adhocism and inexperience”, is clutching at straws over such reports to stay afloat. It said ease of doing business has actually become “cease of doing business” for micro, small and medium enterprises.

“The hurriedly convened press conference by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to seek manufactured relevance from the World Bank report show how the government is distanced from ground reality and the suffering of the people of India. The government lives in a make-believe cuckoo world and is unable to seem feel, judge or address India’s pain,” Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala said.

“Make in India is completely floundering, exports are plunging, credit growth is at a 63 year low and inequality is highest in 100 years. Crores of job losses in the informal sector have resulted in a cease of doing small business. All this is because of PM’s personal adventurism in policy making. The double whammy of demonetisation and GST has wreaked havoc for the economy,” he said.

