Earthquake of 5.5 magnitude hits Uttarakhand, tremors felt in Delhi, NCR

The earthquake of 5.5 magnitude hit the national capital region and Uttarakhand on Wednesday evening.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 6, 2017 9:36 pm
earthquake, delhi earthquake, earthquake news, earthquake in delhi The epicenter of the earthquake was 121 Km East of Dehradun.
Strong tremors  were felt in Delhi and NCR following a moderate earthquake in Uttarakhand on Wednesday evening. According to the Centre for Seismology, an earthquake of 5.5 magnitude was reported in Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand. According to European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the tremors were also felt in different parts of the country. The epicenter of the earthquake was 121 Km East of Dehradun. The depth of the earthquake was 30 km. It occurred at around 8.45 pm.

“The epicentre is in Uttarakhand, the tremors felt in Delhi and NCR are the impulses,” an official at Centre for Seismology, India Meteorological Department (IMD), told IANS.

Initial reports from Dehradun indicate that the impact of the earthquake was not significant and a lot of people did not even feel it. However, reports from other parts of the state is awaited.

This is the second earthquake in Uttarakhand in the past 24 hours. On Tuesday, a 3.3 magnitude quake was reported in the state.

More details awaited

