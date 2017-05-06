Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hits Myanmar-India region

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 6, 2017 9:19 pm
An earthquake of a medium intensity of magnitude 4.7 occurred in Myanmar-India (Manipur) region at 8:18 PM on Saturday. This tremor had the depth of 65Km.
As reported by News Agency ANI, “an Earthquake of Magnitude 4.7 occurred at 8:18 PM today with 65Km depth, in Myanmar-India (Manipur) Region today.”
Earthquake of Magnitude 4.7 occurred at 8:18 PM today with 65Km depth, in Myanmar-India (Manipur) Region today pic.twitter.com/LGgbbcCq1H
— ANI (@ANI_news) May 6, 2017
On February 24, an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 was recorded in Manipur.
Further details are awaited.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd