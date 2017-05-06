Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hits Myanmar-India region

Epicenter was in Myanmar-India region. Source ANI Epicenter was in Myanmar-India region. Source ANI

An earthquake of a medium intensity of magnitude 4.7 occurred in Myanmar-India (Manipur) region at 8:18 PM on Saturday. This tremor had the depth of 65Km.

As reported by News Agency ANI, “an Earthquake of Magnitude 4.7 occurred at 8:18 PM today with 65Km depth, in Myanmar-India (Manipur) Region today.”

On February 24, an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 was recorded in Manipur.

