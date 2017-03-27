Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hits Sikkim

The quake occurred 11 km from Gangtok. Photo: usgs.gov The quake occurred 11 km from Gangtok. Photo: usgs.gov

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit eastern region of Sikkim on Monday night. The quake was reported about 11 km away from Gangtok and occurred at 3:12 am, as per reports.

No loss of life or property has been reported so far. A day earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 5.0 had hit Myanmar and north-east Indian region.

More details are awaited

