Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Uttarakhand

A medium intensity earthquake hit Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand region.

Earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richer scale hit Rudraprayag in Uttrakhand on Saturday night and its tremors were also felt in Srinagar and Garhwal, in the state. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) the earthquake struck at 11:51 pm (IST).

The Earthquake has been categorised as having ‘slight’ intensity and there are no reports of loss of life or property. However, further details are waited.

This the second Earthquake in two days in the region, as a moderate tremor with a magnitude of 4.1 hit the Far-Western region of Nepal on Friday.

Also earlier in the week, a moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.8 on Richter Scale struck mountainous region of Uttarakhand late on Monday and tremors were felt in Delhi and other parts of northern India. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident as well.

