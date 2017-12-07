Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude jolts Jammu and Kashmir

A moderate intensity earthquake occurred in Kashmir in the wee hours of Thursday. No report of casualty or damage has been reported from anywhere so far.

“A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale occurred at 4.59 am today,” sources in the disaster management department said on Thursday.

“The epicentre of the quake was near J&K-Xingjian border and its coordinates are latitude 35.5 degrees north and longitude 77.6 degrees east.”

Geologically, the Valley is situated in an earthquake vulnerable region. Read: High-risk seismic zones in India: How prone is your city to earthquakes

