An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale shook Andaman and Nicobar islands on Friday, according to USGS. According to USGS, the epicentre of the earthquake was 112 km west north-west of Mohean. The earthquake took place at 4.59 pm IST (11.29 am UTC).

There have been no reports of any casualty yet.

More details are awaited.

