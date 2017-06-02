Earthquake measuring 4.7 magnitude hit parts of Delhi-NCR

Latest News
According to reports from news agency ANI, the epicentre of the earthquake was Kharkhauda, in Haryana.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 2, 2017 5:34 am
A mild intensity earthquake struck parts of the Delhi-NCR and northern states of India around 4.30 am on Friday. According to reports from news agency ANI, the epicentre of the earthquake was Kharkhauda, Haryana. The tremors have been recorded at 4.7 on the richter scale and it took place around 4.25 am.

There have been no reports of any casualty or damage to property so far.

