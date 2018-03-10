Earthquake measuring 4.2 on Richter scale felt in Gujarat’s Kutch

No casualty or damage to property was reported. (Google maps) No casualty or damage to property was reported. (Google maps)

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale was registered in parts of Gujarat’s Kutch district Saturday, an official said.

“An earthquake measuring 4.2 on Richter scale was recorded in Kutch distirct with its epicentre being 15 km from Bhachau,” said an official of Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR).

The ISR official said that the earthquake was recorded at around 5:14 pm and its epicentre was 15 km north-north east (NNE) of Bhachau town. No casualty or damage to property was reported, the official added.

