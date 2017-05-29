Earthquake measuring 4.7 on Richter Scale hits Jammu

A mild intensity earthquake hit Bhaderwah in hilly Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday evening. According to seismic centre set up at Bhaderwah campus of Jammu university, the tremor has been recorded at 4.7 on Richter Scale and it reportedly took place at 7.23 pm when majority Muslim residents were preparing to break the fast being observed by them during the holy month of Ramzan.

Many people came out of their houses in panic. However, there have been no reports of any casualty or damage to property so far.

